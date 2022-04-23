Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 17,750 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,048,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $87,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,889. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

