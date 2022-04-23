Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 280 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG traded down $7.02 on Friday, hitting $248.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.