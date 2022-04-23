Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 7,322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $70.47. 34,878,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,389,199. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

