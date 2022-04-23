Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.76. 844,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,683. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.62 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

