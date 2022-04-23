Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $15.08 on Friday, hitting $216.30. 5,053,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,384. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

