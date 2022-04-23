Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 520,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.01. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -538.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

