Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $639,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP traded down $6.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

