Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 14,756 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1,343.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $19.15 on Friday, hitting $561.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,748. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.34 and a 200-day moving average of $598.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

