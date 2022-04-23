Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 1,811 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $129.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.