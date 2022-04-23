Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 388 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.51. 735,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $227.48 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

