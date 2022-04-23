The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day moving average is $203.03. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.