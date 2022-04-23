The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $54.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 798,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,625. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

