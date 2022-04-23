The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Clorox stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $193.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

