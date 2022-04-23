The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.25. 14,762,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,756,355. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.