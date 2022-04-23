The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €19.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.63 ($26.49).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €25.44 ($27.35) on Tuesday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($35.40). The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.30 and a 200-day moving average of €23.56.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.