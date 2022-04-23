The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Raised to $57.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

