The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will report $9.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.17 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.02 billion to $36.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.57 billion to $39.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,749 shares of company stock valued at $33,153,181. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.11. 1,536,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.03. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

