The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. 19,472,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,121,284. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.