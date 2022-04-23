TheStreet Upgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to “B”

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.