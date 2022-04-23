Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Citigroup

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.10.

NYSE:THO opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $76.36 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,995,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

