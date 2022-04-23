ThreeFold Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $8,924.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00227186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00184725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.73 or 0.07412055 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

