Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Buys £20,100 in Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Katrina Nurse acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,151.44).
LON THRU opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Friday. Thruvision Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of £46.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.90.
