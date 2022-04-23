Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. 372,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 389,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWM. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.94.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$437.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.