Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.68). Approximately 97,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 49,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

