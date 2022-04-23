Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TITN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 148,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

