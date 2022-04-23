Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

