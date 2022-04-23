TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 1% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $667,638.20 and approximately $43,189.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,763.15 or 0.99893769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

