ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 27,925,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 7,575,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.85.
About ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
