ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 27,925,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 7,575,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 421,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 308,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.