Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.
TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.68.
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
