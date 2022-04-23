Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.68.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

