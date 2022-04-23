Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

