Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
