Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.68.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

