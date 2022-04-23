Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.88% of Transcat worth $33,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Transcat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.70 million, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

