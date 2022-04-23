Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Transcodium (TNS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $125,310.85 and $364.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

