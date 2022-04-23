Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TREC stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.
Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
