Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 60.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

