Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

TPH opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $4,802,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

