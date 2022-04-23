Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.56% of Trinity Industries worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 998,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

