Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.85.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK opened at $68.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.