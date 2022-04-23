Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $412.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to report sales of $412.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.87 million to $421.90 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $466.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,519. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.