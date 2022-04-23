TRON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.02 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002329 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004407 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,634,624,876 coins and its circulating supply is 101,634,623,189 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.