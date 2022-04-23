Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

