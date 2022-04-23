Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,630 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $142.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.43. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

