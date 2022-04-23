Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 418,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.84.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.