Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

