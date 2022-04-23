Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 572,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 571,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $79.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

