Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $385.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.78.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.