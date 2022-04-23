Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $449,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.