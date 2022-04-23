Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 131.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Moderna by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average is $220.50. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,054 shares of company stock worth $33,815,814. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

