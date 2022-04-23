Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,185 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

NYSE SPG opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.88.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

