Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

