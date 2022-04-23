Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

